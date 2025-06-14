2025 06 14 URGENT: Do Not Go To The Protests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Problem, Reaction, Solution.
It’s getting harder to pull off “shock and awe” so this is likely to be big and horrific.
I know you are frustrated. Who isn’t? We are in the apocalypse and it’s not a vacation.
I didn’t get this short story into the video. A good friend was planning on going with her daughter to a local protest. I showed her my warning video and told her not to go. She wanted to go anyway as it is promised to be non-violent. She said she would go like journalist to see what happens.
I re-iterated “don’t go”.