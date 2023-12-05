‘Shocking’: Mass ‘censorship initiative’ from Obama's White House

‘Twitter Files’ co-author Michael Shellenberger says a whistleblower told him the “shocking” idea for a mass “censorship initiative” came out of the Obama White House before he left in 2017. Mr Shellenberger provided testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the weaponisation of the federal government last week alleging social media platforms conspired with politicians and government agencies. He says they conspired to not only engage in “mass censorship” efforts but also intentionally spread disinformation to influence elections. Mr Shellenberger recently co-published a new bombshell report called the CTIL Files which exposes the extent of this mass online censorship operation. “This was very shocking. This was a large trove of documents – a complete set of documents provided to us by a patriotic whistleblower who had access to them,” Mr Shellenberger told Sky News host Rita Panahi. “They show that there was much more going on than we thought – it covers a period of time that we had not had a good picture of, which was 2019, 2020. “UK and US military contractors started a censorship effort that they tried to hide as a cyber security program – they were partly doing cyber security and then they hid within it a censorship initiative. “The person that was in charge of it, according to the whistleblower, said that the idea had come out of the Obama White House in early 2017, before Obama left office.”







