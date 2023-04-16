Fellow fighter Mary thank her family members for their continuous donations to the ROLF/ROLS, because these funds are the financial backing for our righteous cause of taking the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ef120fab3
4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】Fellow fighter Mary expressed her gratitude to her family members for their continuous donations to the ROLF/ROLS, because these funds are the financial backing for our righteous cause of taking the CCP.
#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC
4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】战友玛丽雅对她自己的家人持续向法治基金和法治社会捐款表示感谢，因为这些捐款是我们灭共正义事业的资金后盾！
#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦