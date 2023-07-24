Government Overreach in the Classroom - Domine Clemons - Freedom Alive® Ep22

Learn how the government wants to secretly corrupt your children in school, and what you can do to stop it! Learn more at https://floridacitizensalliance.com

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered Sep 5, 2021, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org