❛BAN THE JAB❜ RESOLUTION PASSES IN FLORIDA TO STOP COVID VACCINES
Members of the Lee County GOP executive committee passed the “Ban the Jab” resolution, designed to ban the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida. The resolution calls for Gov. Ron DeSantis to ban the sale and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.