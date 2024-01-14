Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus discusses the U.S. strikes on the Houthis, the Biden administration's Middle East policy and Taiwan's presidential election results.
Former State Dept. spox warns this is the 'biggest failure' of Middle East policy in 20 years.
