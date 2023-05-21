PAUL BEGLEY - 5.5 Quake Rocks San Francisco California

WHEN - 5/21/2023 14:44:01

WHERE - 102km W of Petrolia, CA

SIZE - 5.6 mag.

DEPTH - 2.12km

ACCORDING TO - USGS

----------------

when - 5/21/2023 10:56:45

where - Prince Edward Islands region (south of africa)

size - 6.8 mag.

depth - 10km

according to - USGS

-------------

when - 5/21/2023 18:20:05

where - 129 km WSW of Kurio, JAPAN

size- 5.5

depth - 189.39km

according to - USGS

---------------

Millions are told to get ready to evacuate as one of the world's most dangerous volcanoes in Mexico is set to erupt with smoke, ash and molten rock already spewing into the sky grounding planes forcing nearby schools to close

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12110111/Millions-told-ready-evacuate-amid-volcanic-activity-Mexico.html/

-----------------

Major eruption of Mount Etna spews ash on Catania, eastern Sicily’s largest city, and forces a shutdown of the city’s airport

https://strangesounds.org/2023/05/major-eruption-of-mount-etna-spews-ash-on-catania-eastern-sicilys-largest-city-and-forces-a-shutdown-of-the-citys-airport.html/















