PAUL BEGLEY - 5.5 Quake Rocks San Francisco California
312 views • 05/21/2023

WHEN - 5/21/2023 14:44:01

WHERE - 102km W of Petrolia, CA

SIZE - 5.6 mag.
DEPTH - 2.12km
ACCORDING TO - USGS

----------------

when - 5/21/2023 10:56:45

where - Prince Edward Islands region (south of africa)
size - 6.8 mag.
depth - 10km
according to - USGS

-------------

when - 5/21/2023 18:20:05

where - 129 km WSW of Kurio, JAPAN
size- 5.5
depth - 189.39km
according to - USGS

---------------

Millions are told to get ready to evacuate as one of the world's most dangerous volcanoes in Mexico is set to erupt with smoke, ash and molten rock already spewing into the sky grounding planes forcing nearby schools to close 

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12110111/Millions-told-ready-evacuate-amid-volcanic-activity-Mexico.html/

-----------------

Major eruption of Mount Etna spews ash on Catania, eastern Sicily’s largest city, and forces a shutdown of the city’s airport 

https://strangesounds.org/2023/05/major-eruption-of-mount-etna-spews-ash-on-catania-eastern-sicilys-largest-city-and-forces-a-shutdown-of-the-citys-airport.html/







californiapaul begleyearthquakesvolcanoes5-5 quake rocks san francisco
