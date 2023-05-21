PAUL BEGLEY - 5.5 Quake Rocks San Francisco California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHEN - 5/21/2023 14:44:01
WHERE - 102km W of Petrolia, CA
----------------
when - 5/21/2023 10:56:45
-------------
when - 5/21/2023 18:20:05
---------------
Millions are told to get ready to evacuate as one of the world's most dangerous volcanoes in Mexico is set to erupt with smoke, ash and molten rock already spewing into the sky grounding planes forcing nearby schools to close
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12110111/Millions-told-ready-evacuate-amid-volcanic-activity-Mexico.html/
-----------------
Major eruption of Mount Etna spews ash on Catania, eastern Sicily’s largest city, and forces a shutdown of the city’s airport
https://strangesounds.org/2023/05/major-eruption-of-mount-etna-spews-ash-on-catania-eastern-sicilys-largest-city-and-forces-a-shutdown-of-the-citys-airport.html/