What is it about the Weather?

Documentary about chemtrails from back around 2008. Covers a wide range of topics including aerosols, biologicals, ionization, HAARP etc. The Australian Experience. Scientific commentary from the US including Prof Jim Mc Canney. Don't miss the music ♫It's a chemtrail - not a contrail♫ at the end of the doco.