News for folk who don't pretend to be God. The State of the Union is Spiritual Warfare!

For 1680 years, since the apostasy away from the Hebrew and Greek Bible Judas 3, one faith, from God, Christianity, the kingdom of heaven, and salvation brought down from heaven 2 Thess. 2:10, humanity has been under a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11. Satan, the father of all liars, the second horseman of the apocalypse, the man of sin, the Antichrist has been ruling over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person or whatever so that he could steal our peace Rev. 6:4, sanity, ability to reason, and be the architect of all human suffering Job; James 5:7-11. The father of all liars lies to us about how the subjective truth and Philo love of men is as good, if not better than the supernatural objective truth of God, and agape love of God.





Jesus said if you live by the sword you will die by the sword.





Because of cancel culture, respect of persons, and the great spiritual war where men believe their moral standards are better than God's, we are calling upon all towns and cities except those already lost like DC, New York, and California, to encourage all meek citizens, 18 and older, to carry firearms, loaded or not, when out and about in our communities, and to enforce laws that prohibit illegal aliens from possessing firearms anywhere close to our families, friends, and communities! Of course, we believe we need special training in handling firearms.













The bibles of men were necessary, so Christ could be murdered by their authority cf. LXX 1 Cor. 2:6-16. For free moral agency to exist and to establish the two different sides of spiritual warfare: supernatural objective truth of the one true faith from God the Sword of the Spirit Matt. 10:34; John 8:32, peace on earth and agape love for all men - the wisdom from above versus the suffering from the mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4; James 5:7-11, including famines, starvation, human trafficking, and de-population agendas which opposite the hidden will of the Lord Eph. 1:9 to have billions in the second age of the Kingdom Luke 13:19. Everything that modern man believed they knew about the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Christianity, Spiritual warfare, and the Bible Christ rules over His kingdom with, is all lies from Satan the prince of the power of the air who will continue to rule over this world for 43 more years John 12:31ff. Satan's rule was only possible because the Lord hid away His face, power, glory, and majesty, but the Bible is back, in part with the second coming of the Sword of the Spirit I Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15 and we are in the last days of the ways of men.





The Second Coming of the Kingdom of Heaven is about 43 years, the last days, or end times of Satan's rule over the second age of the kingdoms of men, the last days of human suffering James 5:7-11 as modern man transitions from the apostasy of the kingdoms of men 2 Thess. 2:3 back to the kingdom of heaven. If the Lord has granted to you the ability to understand the mysteries of the kingdom and about how Satan, the man of sin, now a demon is ruling over the kingdoms of men, stealing our peace, sanity, and ability to reason by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Matt. 13:11 and lying about everything, you can start prepping for the kingdom of heaven Acts 17:30; Matt. 7:21ff.: Rev. 18:4, etc.













