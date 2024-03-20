World Health Organisation whistleblower, Dr. David Bell: The WHO is being used as a tool, by people who want to take over the world.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The WHO is significantly funded by private interests. Its second-largest funder is a private organisation that has significant pharma investments. Clearly, there's a conflict of interest... In a democratic society, you would not let that organisation have any power over your people. It would be completely irrational to do that."
"It's completely illogical to go down the path we are going at the moment, where we give more power to this organisation to control our own health policy."
Watch the full interview (https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/dr-david-bell-public-health-is-moving-toward-international-fascism-5500635?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media)
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/