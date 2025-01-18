Dying with our boots on ~ The tree of liberty must be watered ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will be talking about the fear-mongering of viruses, germs, and climate change to coerce of into being controlled. We will be talking about the many mind control tactics like monarch mind control, illuminati mind control formula, and why they want to control you in the name of their new world order. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire episode 407: entitled "climate control."
References:
- The Highwire Episode 407: Climate Control
https://rumble.com/v6a2kna-episode-407-climate-control.html?playlist_id=watch-history
- Fritz Springmeier: the Illuminati mind control formula
https://rumble.com/v3q517d-uncensored-the-illuminati-formula-used-to-create-an-undetectable-total-mind.html
- Monarch Mind Control
+ https://rumble.com/v5ddf35-monarch-mind-control.html
+ https://rumble.com/v337pg6-mk-ultra-monarch-mind-control-part-3.html
- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- TTAV: Presents Remady
https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial
- Project Mockingbird
https://rumble.com/v61li3q--project-mk-ultra-darpa-and-the-brain-initiative-currently-happening.html
- Project Paperclip
https://rumble.com/v680uos-secret-truths-about-antarctica-operation-high-jump-project-paperclip-and-mu.html
- Geo-Engineering
https://rumble.com/v6ah49p-icans-investigation-into-geoengineering-military-spraying-and-self-spreadin.html