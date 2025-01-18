BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dying with our boots on ~ The tree of liberty must be watered ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
20 followers
30 views • 8 months ago

In today's discussion we will be talking about the fear-mongering of viruses, germs, and climate change to coerce of into being controlled. We will be talking about the many mind control tactics like monarch mind control, illuminati mind control formula, and why they want to control you in the name of their new world order. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire episode 407: entitled "climate control."


References:

- The Highwire Episode 407: Climate Control

  https://rumble.com/v6a2kna-episode-407-climate-control.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- Fritz Springmeier: the Illuminati mind control formula

  https://rumble.com/v3q517d-uncensored-the-illuminati-formula-used-to-create-an-undetectable-total-mind.html

- Monarch Mind Control

  + https://rumble.com/v5ddf35-monarch-mind-control.html

  + https://rumble.com/v337pg6-mk-ultra-monarch-mind-control-part-3.html

- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- TTAV: Presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial

- Project Mockingbird

  https://rumble.com/v61li3q--project-mk-ultra-darpa-and-the-brain-initiative-currently-happening.html

- Project Paperclip

  https://rumble.com/v680uos-secret-truths-about-antarctica-operation-high-jump-project-paperclip-and-mu.html

- Geo-Engineering

  https://rumble.com/v6ah49p-icans-investigation-into-geoengineering-military-spraying-and-self-spreadin.html

Keywords
vaccinespaperclipmindcontrolchangeclimatecloudilluminatisocialmandatesmockingbirdprojectreligiousengineeringmkultradistance19seedinggeocovidexcemptions
