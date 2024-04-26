⚡️The 2nd Appeal from 'Russell "TEXAS" Bentley's Comrade In Arms Vasily, call sign "Tyorkin"⚡️ - Donetsk

The 2nd appeal of Russell Bentley's comrade in arms Vasily, call sign "Tyorkin".

To follow, search videos that I've recently uploaded about Russell's disappearance. Type (Bentley in the channel search box, newest first).

Also adding more from posts on Russell's channel.:

Russell Bentley.

Author: Daithí

Translation into Russian of Putinger the Cat



It's not easy to say goodbye to an old friend, But the warmth from your smile,Bringing light through the darkness to us here, Inspiring people to fight.



And always, from a young age, until leaving

You fearlessly shone for all people, Laying freedom on the altar

Conscience, reason - that’s what we were taught.



You loved all the people, to the last.

You are one of the best in Donbass and the world. You hold the banner in your hands reverently: The flag of the workers, so dear to you.



You are one of the foreigners.. Who, to other shores, is only a bailiff, We stood up against the fascist infection. You told the whole world who was right.



You are a hero, and you left like a martyr, To those who fought for the truth with honor

With viper fascist lies.

In an honest heart you will live forever.

Cynthia... Al-Jazeera has an article and VK (right click - find Translate): https://www.aljazeera.net/news/2024/4/26/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D8%B2%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A9-360-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%82%D8%AA%D9%87-%D9%82%D8%A8%D9%8A%D9%84-%D8%A7%D8%AE%D8%AA%D9%81%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%87-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%BA%D9%85%D9%88%D8%B6

https://vk.com/id13032033?w=wall13032033_115%2Fall









