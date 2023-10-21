We Live in a Children’s World of Cultural Distortions – Pete Papaherakles - Part 2 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of 2. Pete Papaherakles talks about how popular sports are sports that blacks are good at. And white athletes who are just as good or better than blacks are not hired because the agenda is to elevate blacks in society.
We quote Victor Thorn who said that we live in a children’s world. And Albert Switzer, who said that you have to always know that you are the master and they are the student. You can’t treat them as equals or they will devour you.
