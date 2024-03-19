BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Young Farmer Leaders Conference 2024
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
36 views • 03/19/2024

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Eileen Tesch visited the Young Farmer Leaders Conference, which took place from February 23rd-25th, 2024 at the Blue Water Convention Center in Port Huron, Michigan.


Eileen speaks with Abby Vittore, State Young Farmer Committee Chair for Michigan Farm Bureau. Abby talks about how young farmers from around the state of Michigan came to the conference which featured leadership workshops and breakout sessions which have to do with all aspects of agriculture.


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

agriculturefarmersmichiganport huroneileen teschabby vittoreyoung farmer leadership conferencemichigan farm bureaublue water convention center
