Footage of Russian Pantsir-S dealing with one of the drones this morning

Russian Telegram channels published more footage of Pantsir-S dealing with one of the drones this morning.

⚡️ This morning, the Kiev regime has launched a terrorist drone attack on the city of Moscow.

◽️ Eight aircraft-type drones were employed in the attack. All enemy drones were downed.

◽️ Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control, and deviated from the intended targets.

◽️ Five more UAVs were shot down by the Pantsir-S SAM system in Moscow region.



