Caitlin Clark - Trump Eclipse - Death To America

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA Division-I all-time leading scorer for men’s and women’s basketball





Iowa Hawkeyes superstar guard Caitlin Clark became the NCAA’s Division-I all-time leading scorer in basketball – male or female – in a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, passing Hall of Famer “Pistol” Pete Maravich.





Clark entered the game needing 18 points to pass Maravich for the all-time mark of 3,667 points. She set the record with a pair of free throws in the final second of the first half. In a short halftime interview, she said the record wasn’t on her mind at the time.





“Not really, but then when they announce it and everybody screams, that’s when I knew,” she said.





Clark finished the game with 35 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds as No. 6 Iowa beat No. 2 Ohio State 93-83, giving her a career total of 3,685 points.





After the game, she said she was still “soaking it all in.”





https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/03/sport/caitlin-clark-record-ncaa-basketball-scorer-spt/index.html









Lynette Woodard Says Caitlin Clark Did Not Break Her Scoring Record





Caitlin Clark shattered scoring records during her senior season at Iowa. While the moment she surpassed Kelsey Plum as the official NCAA all-time women's scoring leader garnered more attention, she needed a bit more time to break Lynette Woodard's milestone.





https://thespun.com/college-hoops/lynette-woodard-says-caitlin-clark-did-not-break-her-scoring-record









Trump Posted a Hilarious Ad Featuring the Eclipse and the Liberal Media Just Can’t Deal





If you turned on the TV on Monday afternoon, you couldn’t escape the media coverage of the solar eclipse. Pretty much every news network was covering it for hours. It was a hot topic for most of the day.





Knowing that this would happen, the Trump campaign put out a hilarious eclipse themed ad. You can watch it below.





The ad was obviously meant to be funny, but the liberal media cannot admit that, so they’re pretending to not get the joke.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/trump-posted-hilarious-ad-featuring-eclipse-liberal-media/









'Death to America' chants in Dearborn echo across social media, draw local condemnation





Video that captured chants of "death to America" and "death to Israel" by some attendees of a Dearborn rally on Friday went viral over the weekend, underscoring tensions over U.S. support for Israel's six-month-long assault against Hamas in Gaza.





https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2024/04/08/death-to-america-chant-dearborn-jihad-rally-al-quds-day-draws-condemnation/73247053007/









Alberta takes firm stance against Trudeau’s gun grab





Earlier this week, Danielle Smith told reporters that Alberta is “not going to do anything to help” the Trudeau government confiscate legal firearms,





https://tnc.news/2024/04/06/lawton-giltaca-alberta-trudeau-gun-grab/









Debate intensifies over plan to share B.C. Crown land decisions with Indigenous representatives





https://bc.ctvnews.ca/debate-intensifies-over-plan-to-share-b-c-crown-land-decisions-with-indigenous-representatives-1.6747708