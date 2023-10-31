X22 REPORT Ep 3200a - Founding Fathers, Abraham Lincoln Warned Us, [CB] The Target

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3200a - Oct 30, 2023

Founding Fathers, Abraham Lincoln Warned Us, [CB] The Target

The installed leaders are now rolling back or backtracking on the green new deal, why? The people are awake and they see what they are trying to do. The economy has failed many of the people and the people are getting pissed off at the Bide admin/Fed etc. The [CB] is the target, Abraham Lincoln warned us about the [CB].





