Paul Beriff's footage

The last 2 videos of Tower #2's collapse really bring out the deafening roar of the collapse as it completely overwhelms the cameras mic's. I've noticed a similar phenomenon when recording live concerts so the decibels for this must have just been off the charts!





Will post his commentary over a couple videos that follow





“I heard a terrific roar like a dozen jumbo jet engines. I kept the camera rolling and ran for 100 feet, then everything went black, the most pitch black I’ve ever seen, and a sound like a giant swatter.” - Paul

