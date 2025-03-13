BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Overblood (1996, Playstation)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
7 views • 6 months ago

Overblood is an action-adventure game developed by Riverhill Soft and published by Electronic Arts (in North America and Europe) and Riverhill Soft (in Japan).

The game is set in some unspecified future. You play a man who wakes up from cryogenic stasis in a chamber. You suffer from amnesia, but soon you at least find out you are Raz Karcy and were supposed to spend literally eternity in cryostasis. Also, you make aquantaince with robot you call Pipo which will follow you. Now you naturally want to escape the facility you woke up in, and hopefully, you'll find out more about yourself and was has happened along the way.

Keywords
playstationelectronic artsaction-adventureriverhill soft
