Overblood (1996, Playstation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Overblood is an action-adventure game developed by Riverhill Soft and published by Electronic Arts (in North America and Europe) and Riverhill Soft (in Japan).
The game is set in some unspecified future. You play a man who wakes up from cryogenic stasis in a chamber. You suffer from amnesia, but soon you at least find out you are Raz Karcy and were supposed to spend literally eternity in cryostasis. Also, you make aquantaince with robot you call Pipo which will follow you. Now you naturally want to escape the facility you woke up in, and hopefully, you'll find out more about yourself and was has happened along the way.