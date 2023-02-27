© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p29v3l46bed
2023.02.27 The CCP’s Second Plenary Session is de facto the XI Family Session! Not Absolutely Loyal to the (XI) Party means Absolutely not Loyal to the (XI) Party!
二中全会就是习家会。党内不绝对忠诚就等于绝对不忠诚。