RT News - January 14 2025 6AM GMT

January 14, 2025

rt.com





The Yemeni Houthis claim a direct hit on the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, while the IDF says a missile appears to have been intercepted. This comes as relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least six more Palestinians, despite reports of a nearly-agreed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, confirmed by an RT source. Kiev unleashes a barrage of drones on Russian cities, after a Ukrainian attempt to hit a gas pipeline to Europe was repelled. Plus - tens of thousands rally for democracy in Romania, protesting the cancellation of the presidential run-off vote, after the first round was won by a pro-peace candidate. The leader of an anti-establishment party calls for the election to be held.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





