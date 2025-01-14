BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - January 14 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
1
118 views • 5 months ago

January 14, 2025

rt.com


The Yemeni Houthis claim a direct hit on the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, while the IDF says a missile appears to have been intercepted. This comes as relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least six more Palestinians, despite reports of a nearly-agreed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, confirmed by an RT source. Kiev unleashes a barrage of drones on Russian cities, after a Ukrainian attempt to hit a gas pipeline to Europe was repelled. Plus - tens of thousands rally for democracy in Romania, protesting the cancellation of the presidential run-off vote, after the first round was won by a pro-peace candidate. The leader of an anti-establishment party calls for the election to be held.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

