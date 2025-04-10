BrightLearn - Concerns Over Self-Replicating mRNA Vaccines, an interview with Dr. Yasufumi Murakami

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast episode, Dr. Yasufumi Murakami, a leading Japanese immunologist, warns of the potential catastrophic global health implications of self-replicating mRNA vaccines, which can produce continuous spike proteins and possibly spread between individuals, raising ethical concerns and highlighting a lack of transparency and safety testing in Japan's planned October rollout.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.