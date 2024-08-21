© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Economic Forum Is Warning That There Will Be Destabilizing Shock Events Between Now and the November Elections
The three warnings include:
1. A cyber pandemic, which is intentional.
2. The emergence of a new global extremist group.
3. Fast-tracked climate change disasters, including a sudden sea-level rise that will submerge an island nation.
There are 77 days left until the US election day.