The Kyiv regime seems to be upset with the fact that the failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump has occupied the headlines of an overwhelming majority of mainstream media. So, in the best traditions of cheap attention-seekers, the Ukrainian leadership has made an urgent attempt to make something that would make some news and demonstrate to its sponsors that their puppets are still useful and effective.

In the past 24 hours, Kyiv’s forces launched dozens of drones on targets inside Russia. The first wave of attacks started overnight into July 15 and involved at least 22 UAVs, which were neutralized by the Russian Armed Forces. 15 drones were intercepted over the Bryansk Oblast. The attack of six others were repelled over the Republic of Crimea and one UAV was neutralized in the Lipetsk Oblast.

On the morning of July 15, the Kyiv regime carried out a second wave of UAV attacks. Russian air defense facilities intercepted a total of six UAVs.

One UAV was intercepted over the Orlovsk Oblast, two others – over the Bryansk Oblast, and 3 more UAVs were destroyed over the Kursk Oblast.

These fruitless attempts were accompanied by a wave of attacks on civilian targets involving quadcopters equipped with grenades and other types of explosive devices. The strategic military targets engaged by the Ukrainians included children’s playgrounds and civilian cars.

Meanwhile, the Russian Armed Forces continue offensive operations on several parts of the frontline. Recently, the defense ministry confirmed the full liberation of the area of Urozhainoe in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The slow but steady advance in the direction of Velikaya Novoselovka continues.

The tactical situation worsened for Kiyv’s forces in the area of Krasnogorovka west of Donetsk. More than a half of the town is now in the hands of the Russians.

Fighting is also ongoing in Novoselovka Pervaya west of Avdeevka and near New York (formerly Novhorodskoe) around Gorlovka.

On July 15, Russian missiles also hit military targets in Odessa causing a large fire on at least one of the engaged facilities.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry released details on a strike on a train transporting military equipment for Kiev forces. The train was targeted with two Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles while it was parked in a station in the settlement of Buda in the Kharkiv region on July 13. At least 15 military trucks and five infantry fighting vehicles, including two German-made Marder 1A3, were destroyed. Some 100 Ukrainian troops were killed or wounded. This was the third such strike in less than two weeks. On June 29 and 30, two trains transporting military equipment for Kiev forces were struck in the Zaporozhie and Kharkiv reigons. Both strikes were carried out with Iskander-M missiles.

