On Mar. 2, 2017 My Suspicions Were Confirmed -- CALIFORNIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have been watching the operations in the skies for a long time...and in the beginning years it did look like planes doing weather modification or whatever. As the years went on the vehicles over us picked up speed. Way faster than any commercial jet. The objects in this spewing overhead in this video were not planes. There is a big secret we are not being told...but I always knew that in my heart. . Many of you may have seen this video before. I had a really horrible camera this day...but I did the best I could. You can still see these 2 vehicles have no wings. Thanks to all who are awake. My friend Hans Boysen and member of The LA UFO Channel talks to me by phone during this video.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Mike Decker
3DogGunnit
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
Mike Decker Wyoming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8dm--MCm4XR21s6pn52g
Mike Decker Wyoming
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/T0CccJC9HAWd/
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos