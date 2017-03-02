BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
On Mar. 2, 2017 My Suspicions Were Confirmed -- CALIFORNIA
I have been watching the operations in the skies for a long time...and in the beginning years it did look like planes doing weather modification or whatever. As the years went on the vehicles over us picked up speed. Way faster than any commercial jet. The objects in this spewing overhead in this video were not planes. There is a big secret we are not being told...but I always knew that in my heart. . Many of you may have seen this video before. I had a really horrible camera this day...but I did the best I could. You can still see these 2 vehicles have no wings. Thanks to all who are awake. My friend Hans Boysen and member of The LA UFO Channel talks to me by phone during this video.


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Mike Decker

3DogGunnit


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos


Mike Decker Wyoming

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8dm--MCm4XR21s6pn52g


Mike Decker Wyoming

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/T0CccJC9HAWd/


https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Dave Holly UK


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1


Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoax
