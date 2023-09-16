EPOCH TV | US Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
US Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order
Soon after the Biden impeachment inquiry was announced, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order. The order allows the Biden administration to interact with social media companies and censor information.
#CensorshipIndustrialComplex
Is there a direct connection? Dive in! 👇
