CHP Talks: The Hon. Brian Peckford—It’s Time to Break Down Interprovincial Trade Barriers!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
93 views • 7 months ago

February 13, 2025: My guest this week is the Hon. Brian Peckford, former Premier of Newfoundland and the last living First Minister who was a signer of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. We discuss the positive impact of the Trump tariff threats on the political words and actions of the Prime Minister and Premiers across the country who now are talking about border security, controlling drug cartels and eliminating barriers to inter-provincial trade.

Read Brian Peckford’s blog for timely analysis of current events: https://peckford42.wordpress.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

trumpfreedomvaccinesdrugstariffsjusticetradeterroristscartelsmandateschp canadarod taylorpartytransparencytruckersottawachartercovidchpcanadabrian peckfordchp talkstruckers convoychristian heritageinterprovincial tradeinterprovincial
