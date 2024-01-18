Bp. Strickland Gives Powerful Affirmation to the Apparitions & Presence of the Virgin in MEDJUGORJE!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Jan 18, 2024
Bishop Strickland's sermon was given in.Medjugorje on the 17th of January 2024. He gives a powerful affirmation and confirmation of his faith in apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Medjugorje and Her continued presence till this day.
He also talks about his meeting with Medjugorje Visionary during his visit, who told him these very important words!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSh7h99eozE
