WHY WOMEN SIN!

Wednesday Night Live 14 May 2025





In this episode, I analyze the interplay between personal experiences and the current political climate, focusing on the influence of the baby boomer generation on shifting ideologies in Canada and Australia. I discuss the exploitation of societal divisions, particularly between genders, and reflect on how technology impacts dating culture. High-profile fraud cases, like Charlie Javis's, serve as cautionary tales in this narrative. I challenge societal norms surrounding relationships and encourage a re-evaluation of familial obligations. Finally, I advocate for a return to truth and accountability in navigating the complexities of our world.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025