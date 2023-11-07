Hawai’i Government Officials Contradict Own Citizens’ Accounts on Maui Fire Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Veritas
Nov 7, 2023
In the aftermath of the devastating August fire that claimed over 100 lives in Lahaina, Maui, an independent journalist partnered with Project Veritas to investigate the claims of island residents who shared their water and electricity was not functioning on the morning of the deadly fire.
This journalist held meetings with multiple representatives from the Maui mayor’s office and the governor's office, all of whom clung to the official narrative that the water supply had not been interrupted.
As the historic town of Lahaina continues to grapple with the devastating aftermath of these fires, community members continue to raise questions about the government’s emergency response.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3u30ps-hawaii-government-officials-contradict-own-citizens-accounts-on-maui-fire-d.html