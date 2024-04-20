GOP rep slams 'clown show' push to oust House speaker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., joins 'Cavuto Live' to discuss his backing of Speaker Johnson as fellow Republicans seek to oust him and the House debating the foreign aid bill.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html