Trump Takes Historic Lead [as Congress Begins Impeachment of AG Garland]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones throws his full support behind Trump for President in 2024 as Congress begins the impeachment of AG Merrick Garland.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/epic-trump-vows-scorched-earth-campaign-against-deep-state-we-will-liberate-america-from-these-villains-once-for-all/
----------------
Trump: ‘Crooked Joe Biden Is Compromised – He’s Owned by China’ https://slaynews.com/news/trump-crooked-joe-biden-compromised-owned-by-china/