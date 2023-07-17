Del Bigtree: Episode 328 SOUL OF LIBERTY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highwire with Del BigTree
July 13, 2023
The mainstream is losing comedians on COVID as Dana Carvey and David Spade tackle Fauci’s Sales Approach; CRISPR gene editing tech takes us into uncharted territory with new applications for food, insects, humans, and no understanding of the long term effects; Trans Women ‘Chest feeding’ babies?; Biden Admin shot down by Federal Judge; ‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe joins Del for a captivating conversation on common sense, risk taking, education, the heart of America, medical mandates, and more.
Guests: Jefferey Jaxen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Mike Rowe
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ztosw-episode-328-soul-of-liberty.html