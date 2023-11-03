TX is installing a makeshift temp. border wall as federal agents rip down razor wire.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas is punching back at the Biden administration by reportedly putting up storage containers as a make-shift wall at the southern border after federal agents raised razor wire with a fork lift to let migrants in.
Texas AG Ken Paxton said in a lawsuit that "federal agents used hydraulic-powered pallet forks to rip fence out of the ground, holding it suspended in the air in order to wave more than 300 migrants illegally into Texas."
Federal Judge Alia Moses handed Texas a win in this lawsuit, saying the Biden administration must stop "disassembling, degrading, tampering" at the southern border.
Your president hates you.
Video: @efraiinGzz @CabelloAuden