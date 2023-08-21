Democide: "Wildfires" Inferno, Holocaust, Children Sacrifice!

What has been happening in Maui Hawaii?

Houses were burnt down to ashes at their footprints but trees still standing green around! And this is seashore town, FFS!

-Schools had suddenly been canceled before the “inferno” strike. Children were staying home without parents when this “wildfire” attacked!

-Maui has one of the best alarm system in the world and being drilled regularly! But just failed on this day! Sound familiar?

-No water. No official rescue effort. No civilian assistance allowed by “authority!”

Is it obvious to you? Or you wouldn’t dare to think?

The similar thing had happened in Canada and around the world!

The last phase of the Talmudic Culling and Enslaving Plan has just begun. More to come very soon.

THEY have promulgated their Plan candidly under the code words "climate boiling" and “Eris!”

THEY have been brazenly and audaciously implementing their Plan since they knew those so-called "leading dissidents" are just a bunch of talking cowards who would never dare to call for a revolution to overthrow THEM, let alone to abolish this unchangeable destructive system all together once a for all.

Three years of lockdown and clotshot without any meaningful public outrage and fightback has ensured THEM an ultimate confidence to speed up!

Keep arguing, hating, and fighting one another and keep looking up to the clownish "saviors" and voting with hopium...Then hope for the best!

-Chanting after me folks: This human race cannot live safely and happily without being ruled/governed! Even though by a bunch of psychopaths

"Insanity Is Doing the Same Thing Over and Over Again and Expecting Different Results"

Everything needs to be said has been said. Ultimate solution has also been suggested.

I have nothing more to say, folks!

As always it’s your life, the only one though we all did not choose to be born. But we surely have a choice of how to live.

Anyway, the last word is always yours.