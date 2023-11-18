Rich Class, Poor Class - They Have Killed the Middle and Now Want America Dead: Robert Kiyosaki

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, sits down with Daniela Cambone for the first time ever on the ITM Trading channel! In this interview, he reveals secrets to his success, shares his view of government policies, and why he thinks entrepreneurship and financial education are so important.