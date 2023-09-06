Brad Huddleston: Digital Addiction: What the Neuroscience Shows

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brad Huddleston is an internationally respected speaker, consultant, teacher, and author on important issues such as technology and culture. He has worked with universities, schools, churches, and law enforcement.
He has a degree in Computer Science and a Diploma of Biblical Studies. He is a frequent guest on radio and television and the author of: Digital Rehab: Learning to Live Again in the Real World; Digital Cocaine: A Journey Toward iBalance; and The Dark Side of Technology: Restoring Balance in the Digital Age.
Brad also hosts the international radio show Brad Huddleston’s Techwise. He and his wife, Beth, live in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia in the United States.
Brad’s website: www.bradhuddleston.com
