© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You’ve heard of firefighter pizza, firefighter chili, firefighter BBQ, etc., but what about firefighter coffee? From what I hear, firefighters run on great coffee like a muscle car runs on high-octane fuel. If coffee is that important to our firefighters, then they deserve the best coffee. So, let’s talk about how to make coffee worthy of a firefighter.