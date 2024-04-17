2024-4-17 stop seeking for wisdom, live in faith first!!!





Our answers to scriptures do not come by studying persay, but by applying the hard things and living in faith to them, and being willing to be separate like HE says.

Man always does the opposite, and reads and wants answers.

God shuts up the book so we can't understand, because we are seeking for the wrong reasons............who cares!

But when the Father sees us doing what His expectation is in the spirit, proving them, coming out, hating our life, becoming willing to follow Him at the cost of all we used to know, be, do, etc...then the Father comes back around in His own timing, and HE shows you how the words mean what they say, and there are no contradictions, just a lapse in our understanding.

So, God confounds our understanding if we won't live in faith..........and we never attain to the answers we don't really need. But, if we do the hard words, then he rewards us with understanding, but we have gained the greatest prize, which is what we should have been seeking all along...although you couldn't find a pastor anywhere to tell you these things.

praise God.









~believe in the real christ, not the sun-one...

~come out!

~deny self, hate life, bear cross!

~this is the cup and the baptism no one wants to drink...drink it! God's testing us!

~be unleavened of man's church teachings!

~be ye releavened with God's commandments, statutes, and judgments! which are not old!

~the new covenant, is the old covenant written into our heart by the spirit of the living God!

~which coudn't come to us, lest God provide for us a passover...hence...christ.

~if we seek for these things, and do them, then the understanding of the others will come in God's timing, when HE wants to reward you with understanding because you are actually doing what HE says.

praise God.