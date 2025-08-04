BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The threat is not coming from Russia; Europe is collapsing, says Steven Eugene Kuhn
606 views • 1 month ago

Steven Eugene Kuhn says, "These elites aren't gearing up for war with Russia because they care about freedom."
"They're doing it because their grip on power is slipping."
"Their economies are breaking."
"The middle class is crushed."
"People can't afford rent, food, or heating."
"Yet instead of helping, they're dumping billions into weapons."
"And now, they're panicking."
"They sanctioned Hungary, a full EU member because [Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary,] refused to send more money to Ukraine,  a country that isn't even in the EU."
"Let that sink in for a second."
"They fall back on the oldest trick in the book: crank up the fear, blame Russia, push for war to cover for their own failures."
"But the threat isn't coming from Moscow, my friends."
"It's coming from the millions of people  across Europe and the US who were done being lied to, used and ignored."
"And yeah, it's happening in America too."
"When enough of us refuse the lie, the machine breaks."
"And you know what? They know it."
It appears that Steven Eugene Kuhn originally posted this on TikTok.

Mirrored - Fat News

Keywords
russiaeuropesteven eugene kuhn
