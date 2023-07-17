This NEW Freedom Movie Will Make You Question Everything - The Jones Plantation - Official Trailer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an official trailer of "The Jones Plantation" new movie. Credit To Drew Media: https://www.youtube.com/@DrewMediaTV/ Official Website: https://jonesplantationfilm.com/ IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt26964727/ The Movie Database: https://www.themoviedb.org/movie/1126273-jones-plantation Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jones-plantation-feature-film#/
NOTE: Official Day Of Release Set To Be July 29th According To Writer Larken Rose