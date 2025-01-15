Tatsunoko vs Capcom Ultimate All-Stars - All Super Moves part 1

Tatsunoko vs Capcom Ultimate All Stars! In this video, will showcase all super moves and special attacks from every character in the game. Released in 2010, Tatsunoko vs Capcom Ultimate All Stars brings together some of the most iconic characters from both the Tatsunoko and Capcom universes in a thrilling crossover fighting game. With its vibrant visuals, dynamic combat system, and wide roster of diverse characters, the game offers countless hours of exciting gameplay for both newcomers and fighting game veterans alike. Introduction to Super Moves and Special Attacks in Tatsunoko vs Capcom In Tatsunoko vs Capcom Ultimate All Stars, super moves and special attacks are the key elements that define each character's fighting style. Whether you’re using a Capcom character like Ryu or a Tatsunoko fighter like Karas, mastering these moves is essential to achieving victory. These moves allow you to unleash powerful attacks, build combos, and finish your opponent with dramatic style. Super Moves: These powerful attacks require the use of the super meter to execute. They deal massive damage, have unique animations, and often end in cinematic cutscenes that are as satisfying as they are destructive. Special Attacks: These are unique moves that each fighter can perform without consuming the super meter. They range from quick strikes to special combos, helping you to keep your opponent off balance and execute devastating setups for your super moves. Ryu (Capcom) Super Moves: Shinku Hadouken: A powerful version of Ryu's Hadouken, where he releases a massive fireball that engulfs the opponent. Shin Shoryuken: Ryu’s ultimate Shoryuken with massive damage, sending shockwaves through his opponent. Chun-Li (Capcom) Senretsu Kyaku: A flurry of rapid kicks that hits opponents multiple times with devastating speed. Houyoku-Sen: Chun-Li’s ultimate move where she launches a barrage of super-fast kicks, finishing with a powerful energy blast. Karas (Tatsunoko) Super Moves: Tetsu Keimusho: A brutal sequence of slashes that showcases Karas’ power. Mugen Tenshin: Karas' ultimate move, unleashing a flurry of fast and powerful attacks that overwhelm opponents. Morrigan Aensland (Capcom) Special Attacks: Soul Fist: A projectile attack that travels across the screen and can be used to control space. Shadow Blade: Morrigan attacks her opponent with a shadowy blade from a distance. Super Moves: Dark Force: A full-screen attack that summons a barrage of projectiles to overwhelm opponents. Astral Vision: Morrigan’s ultimate ability, where she summons multiple copies of herself to unleash a relentless assault. Ken (Capcom) Special Attacks: Hadouken: Ken’s fireball projectile attack, great for zoning and building pressure. Tatsumaki Senpukyaku: A spinning kick that moves quickly across the stage, perfect for closing the gap with opponents. Super Moves: Shoryureppa: Ken’s supercharged dragon punch, hitting multiple times with explosive force. Shinryuken: Ken’s devastating spinning uppercut, dealing massive damage to opponents caught in its radius. Viewtiful Joe (Capcom) Super Moves: Mach Speed: Viewtiful Joe’s ultimate special move, slowing down time and delivering a barrage of rapid hits. V-Trigger: Viewtiful Joe enters a powered-up state, increasing his damage and attack speed. Saki (Tatsunoko) Super Moves: Ultra Saki Shot: A special long-range projectile attack that covers a large portion of the screen. Mega Saki Blast: Saki’s devastating super attack, where she unleashes a large, energy-charged bullet blast. Joe the Condor (Tatsunoko) Super Moves: Condor Dive: Joe the Condor flies at the opponent, slamming them into the ground. Sky Rush: A rapid combo of aerial strikes that finishes with a high-powered finishing blow. Frank West (Capcom) Super Moves: Zombietron: Frank summons a horde of zombies that attack the opponent, overwhelming them with numbers. Photobomb: Frank captures a quick picture of the action, unleashing a massive burst of energy. On Fighting Attacks Evolution, you will watch many different special attacks, super moves, critical arts, finishers, ultimate skills, super combos and more. Related to the fighting games world and all, thanks for watching! :)