There's a New Kaitlan in Town

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CNN has a new transcaster to cast spells on the brainwashed masses, who
can't get enough lies and deception. They are eagerly waiting for the
next narrative that will allow them to incarcerate and exterminate the
righteous, allowing them to live in the godless utopia they have always
wanted.
Thank you for your support, for Mr E:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/mremedia
Paypal: paypal.me/mrehistory
Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman by MrE