Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 5, 2024 – DOJ rolls out carefully timed accusation of Russian influence over conservative podcasters

- DOJ accuses RT-linked Russians of funding podcast content via TENET Media

- Why don't Israel-linked or China-linked funds ever get investigated?

- "Two Nice Jewish Boys" wish for a #genocide button to instantly wipe out all Palestinians

- Multi-generational guilt transference: Reparations and Biblical claims to land

- Why Zionist claims to Palestinian land are rooted in Biblical fraud

- The TENET Media / DOJ operation looks like a HONEY POT TRAP, timed for elections

- Be careful of accepting large amounts of money whose source seems suspicious

- Interview with (Ret) Col. Douglas Macgregor on Ukraine, Russia, Israel, BRICS and the USA

- Sermon #39: Being SELFISH and greedy is the default human condition, being MORAL takes knowledge and effort





