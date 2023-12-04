BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Zealand Covid Whistleblower Biggest Bombshell Yet!
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • 12/04/2023

It's time for criminal charges to be filed against the NZ Ministry of Health officials. NOW!

Thanks to the efforts of a courageous whistleblower, the entire world now knows, and can download, the data proving the COVID vaccines have killed over 10,000 people in New Zealand.


The NZMH has a duty to investigate the leaker’s allegations by doing a simple analysis that anyone can do. It takes about 15 minutes of effort. I know that because I’ve done it myself on the NZMH data. It shows the vaccines should be immediately stopped. The NZMH officials chose not to spend the 15 minutes and not to look. There’s a term for that; it’s called criminal negligence.


Link

https://kirschsubstack.com/p/its-time-for-criminal-charges-to

Keywords
new zeelandsteve kirschjab genocide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy