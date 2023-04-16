Silent War Ep. 6311: mRNA Milk, France: 'Sever US Ties', School FightClub. Assault Trannies in Prison

💵 Please support our sponsors:





In this episode of The Silent War.

CHINA COUGHS UP THE DOCUMENTS: Releases Proof of MILLIONS OF DOLLARS of Payments from China Firm to Hunter Biden – And They’re Just Getting Started!





Seymour Hersh Reports that Ukrainian Leader Zelensky Embezzled $400 Million from US Payments Allocated for Fuel.





The Leak Was the Op – White House and Congress Demand New Powers, Think Restrict Act, in Aftermath of Classified Intel Leaks.





Appeals Court Ruling May Threaten DOJ Position In Dozens Of Jan. 6 Cases: Lawyer.





Anheuser-Busch Suffers Astounding $5 Billion Loss, While Bud Light’s New Brand Ambassador, Dylan Mulvaney Whines and Blames Consumers: “They don’t understand me.”





mRNA Vaxxed Food is Here!





Dalai Lama Apologizes After Kissing Boy, Asking To ‘Suck My Tongue.’

SeedWar: You Are Already A “Terrorist” – Targeting Intensifies. They ARE Coming.





Polish PM Mocks Macron For Favoring 'Severing Ties' With US To Appease China.





Florida Middle School Teacher Arrested For Holding Violent ‘Fight Club’ For Sixth Grade Girls in Her Classroom.





"Burned Alive:" Explosion Kills 18,000 Cows In Texas.





O’Keefe Strikes Again! – ‘Rapists in Our Rooms’ – Insider Footage Shows Female Inmate Distressed Over Transgender Assaults on Women (Video).





