BBC. The Media is The Virus. Manchester_11.02.23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Media is the Virus. Manchester, Feb 11th, 2023.
BBC Manchester.
Exposing the nepahrious role of Main Stream Media in the implementation of the "Plandemic", and the agenda 2030, which has led to a global genocided and the collapse of the world as previously known.
English
El Otro Enfoque
Bringing Awareness, critical thinking and action. It's time to FOCUS!
Creamos conciencia, espíritu crítico y acción. Es tiempo de ENFOCARSE!
WE ARE ALSO IN (También en):
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8?&sunset=lbrytv
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0Ca6svJvs346/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1f7c1463-99ee-4373-ad97-37999f19336d
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHaUwom-9iVdF4OuG_iIEdA Telegram: https://t.me/ElOtroEnfoque
Tips Welcome (propinas bienvenidas): PAYPAL: [email protected]
Music
The Vendetta by Stefan Kartenberg (c) copyright 2018 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/JeffSpeed68/58628
Ft: Apoxode