BBC. The Media is The Virus. Manchester_11.02.23
El Otro Enfoque
El Otro Enfoque
1 view • 02/16/2023

The Media is the Virus. Manchester, Feb 11th, 2023.


BBC Manchester.
Exposing the nepahrious role of Main Stream Media in the implementation of the "Plandemic", and the agenda 2030, which has led to a global genocided and the collapse of the world as previously known.

English

El Otro Enfoque
Bringing Awareness, critical thinking and action. It's time to FOCUS!

Creamos conciencia, espíritu crítico y acción. Es tiempo de ENFOCARSE!

WE ARE ALSO IN (También en):
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8?&sunset=lbrytv


Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0Ca6svJvs346/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1f7c1463-99ee-4373-ad97-37999f19336d
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHaUwom-9iVdF4OuG_iIEdA Telegram: https://t.me/ElOtroEnfoque

Tips Welcome (propinas bienvenidas): PAYPAL: [email protected]

Music

The Vendetta by Stefan Kartenberg (c) copyright 2018 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/JeffSpeed68/58628

Ft: Apoxode

Keywords
protestbbccriminalsmediavirusmanchester
