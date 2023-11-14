BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Filter your water the right way | Wilderness Survival
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
96 views • 11/14/2023

In this video, Kevin Estela of Fieldcraft Survival discusses the importance of water purification and filtration in a survival scenario. He covers the different methods for filtering and purifying water, as well as the pros and cons of each method. By the end of the video, you'll have a better understanding of how to ensure access to clean water in a survival situation.


The FieldCraft Survival Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@fieldcraftsurvival/videos


preppingsurvivalfood shortagesoutdoorsfaminebushcraftbugging out
