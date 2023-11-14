Filter your water the right way | Wilderness Survival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, Kevin Estela of Fieldcraft Survival discusses the importance of water purification and filtration in a survival scenario. He covers the different methods for filtering and purifying water, as well as the pros and cons of each method. By the end of the video, you'll have a better understanding of how to ensure access to clean water in a survival situation.
The FieldCraft Survival Channel
