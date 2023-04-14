BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation Ch. 19 Eucharist as Apocalypse (Catholic Apocalypse Part 13)
High Hopes
High Hopes
18 views • 04/14/2023

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Nov 12, 2016

After the Destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70, the Book of Revelation shows us that Jerusalem is no longer the sacramental center of God’s economy of salvation. Instead, the Eucharist replaces Jerusalem as the Wedding Supper of the Lamb. I also show you how the imagery of Christ on a white horse with a sword issuing from His mouth relates to events in the sky from the destruction of Jerusalem in AD 66-70. Lots of Catholic history and theology in this episode!


This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.


To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_Y0W15LesY

Keywords
christbible studychristianjerusalemhistorycatholicapocalypserevelationweddingtheologywhite horseeucharistdr taylor marshallsupper of the lamb
