Horrifying Moment: Russian Soldiers Surrender to Ukrainian Troops Circling Them

One of the most dramatic moments of the war occurred on December 27, 2022, when a group of Russian soldiers were surrounded by Ukrainian troops in the trenches near Izyum, a city in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian forces, belonging to the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, launched an attack on the Russian positions, forcing them to surrender.





A video captured by a drone showed the moment of surrender, as several Russian soldiers emerged from their dugouts with their hands up and were escorted away by the Ukrainian soldiers.





The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade is a specialized unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, specifically trained for mountain warfare operations. The brigade has a history of defending their country in various conflicts, including the war in Donbas and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.





