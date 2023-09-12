BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrifying Moment: Russian Soldiers Surrender to Ukrainian Troops Circling Them
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • 09/12/2023

US Military News


Sep 11, 2023


One of the most dramatic moments of the war occurred on December 27, 2022, when a group of Russian soldiers were surrounded by Ukrainian troops in the trenches near Izyum, a city in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian forces, belonging to the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, launched an attack on the Russian positions, forcing them to surrender.


A video captured by a drone showed the moment of surrender, as several Russian soldiers emerged from their dugouts with their hands up and were escorted away by the Ukrainian soldiers.


 The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade is a specialized unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, specifically trained for mountain warfare operations. The brigade has a history of defending their country in various conflicts, including the war in Donbas and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvABrXUPk50

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainesoldierstroopssurrenderhorrifyingizyumcircling them
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy